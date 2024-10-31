Live
Posing as cop, woman dupes many; arrested
Jaipur: Rajasthan Police on Tuesday arrested a woman who allegedly cheated several unemployed persons by posing as a Delhi Police officer for the last three years, officials said.
The action was taken after information was received that one Anju Sharma has been availing ‘VIP’ facilities for some time by posing as sub-inspector of Delhi Police and has extorted lakhs of rupees from unemployed youths by promising to get them recruited in government jobs, said Churu SP Jai Yadav. Acting on the information, a team from Sahwa police station of Churu district, arrested the accused, a resident of Devgarh and only a 12th pass, he said. The police recovered a fake ID card of Delhi Police from the accused. They also found photographs and videos on her phone in which she was seen donning the Delhi Police uniform, he added. Investigation revealed that Sharma allegedly cheated several unemployed youths in Delhi, Jaipur and Haryana on the pretext of government jobs, the
police said.
One of the victims, Arjun Lal had filed a report against the accused, alleging she duped him of Rs 12.93 lakh after promising to get him a job as a head constable in Delhi Police, the police said.