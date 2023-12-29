Posters depicting Ram temple, new airport come up in Ayodhya

Ayodhya : Large posters bearing images of the upcoming Ram temple and the new airport and a message that hails Ayodhya as a city of “Maryada, Dharm and Sanskriti” have been put up in the temple town in Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new airport and the redeveloped railway station on December 30. He is also slated to hold a roadshow from the airport to the station.

A large number of security personnel were deployed at the premises of the new wing of the Ayodhya railway station on Wednesday as workers carried on with civil work. A grand Ram temple is currently under construction in Ayodhya, with the consecration ceremony to be held on January 22, which will be attended by the prime minister. Huge posters were put up in front of the new building of the station and along the Station Road.

The poster mounted near the porch of the new building of the station carries an image of the upcoming Ram temple and a message in Hindi, welcoming dignitaries and other people to Ayodhya.

“Hearty welcome and greetings to all seers, honourable dignitaries, devotees, tourists and citizens arriving in Awadhpuri, city of ‘maryada’ (honour), ‘dharm’ (religion) and ‘sanskriti’,” reads the message attributed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. After dark when the old and new buildings of the railway station were illuminated in dazzling hue of pink, many passengers, security personnel and others were seen taking pictures of the new structure and the large posters. These posters carry a footnote that says Uttar Pradesh’s Information and Public Relations Department. A few metres away from the station, another huge poster has been put up bearing the image of the new airport of Ayodhya and the same greeting message.