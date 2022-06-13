Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela to be organised across 200 locations across India

With an aim to connect the youth with more opportunities for on-ground training within corporates and further a chance to get employment, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will be organising the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela every month now on. On June 13, 2022, the mela will be organised from 9 AM to 5 PM. The PM National Apprenticeship Mela will take place across 200+ locations in India, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship informed in a statement.

More than 1000 companies from across 36+ sectors will be participating in the Mela providing opportunities of being hired as an apprentice within companies. Individuals having a 5th-12th-grade pass certificate, a skill training certificate, an ITI Diploma, or a graduate degree can apply for an interview across these trades/opportunities. The candidates will be given a choice of 500+ trades, including welders, electricians, housekeepers, beauticians, mechanics, and others. The primary goal of this programme is to encourage the hiring of apprentices from these cities, as well as to assist employers in identifying and developing their potential through training and practical skillsets bringing value to their workplace.

Candidates will also receive Apprenticeship certificates recognised by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) at the end of their training period, which will give them industry recognition. Participating organisations in the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Melas have the opportunity to meet potential apprentices on a common platform and select candidates on the spot. Furthermore, small-scale industries with at least four employees can hire apprentices at the event. A credit bank concept will also be introduced soon, with a depositary of various credits accumulated by learners that can be used for future academic pathways.

Expressing his views on the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela, Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said that following the success of the previous apprenticeship mela held in April, we have decided to organize the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela (PMNAM) every month. "We hope both the candidate and the establishments will benefit from this model of skill development. We aim to engage over one million youth as apprentices through these melas. This will not only give the candidates hands-on experience on the shop floors but also address the challenge of migration at a local level," he added.