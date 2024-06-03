Pradhan visits families of deceased

Bhubaneswar: The death toll from the firecracker explosion in Puri district has climbed to 13, following the deaths of four more injured individuals.

Currently, 17 persons are being treated in hospitals across Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The explosion occurred during the Chandan Yatra ritual of Lord Jagannath on May 29, injuring a total of 30 persons, according to reports.

Most of the persons who sustained injuries belonged to Khandia Bandha Sahi, located at the extreme end of the Narendra tank. The deceased include an 18-month-old baby boy, a four-year-old girl, a six-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy. The others are in the age group of 15-38 years.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP’s Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra visited the families of the deceased. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ordered an inquiry and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin.

The probe, led by Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu, is going on. Puri police registered a suo motu criminal case.