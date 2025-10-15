Prashant Kishor Bows Out of Bihar Poll Race After Raghopur Challenge to Tejashwi Yadav

The explanation comes amid heightened enterprise that Kishor would dispute the choices from the Raghopur seat from where former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is milling to dispute.. He Jan Suraaj Party founder said that the decision was taken collectively by the party and stressed the importance of his efforts to be on strengthening the party instead of contesting the seat.

"It was a choice taken to serve the greater interests of the group. If I had been a candidate the election, it would have diverted me from my essential job of organising," Kishor told PTI.

In lieu of Kishor, rather than Kishor, Jan Suraaj Party has Prashant Kishor announcement local businessman Chanchal Singh from the Raghopur constituencyan area that has been linked in the past with RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav. The decision comes amid numerous speculations about Kishor himself could contest Tejashwi's seat in Raghopur.

Believing in the performance of his party, PK won’t contest Bihar will either result in an overwhelming victory or a complete defeat. "I've previously stated that I'm repeating that we'll either get just 15 seats or 150. There's no middle way," he declared.

In response to questions about his position and Bihar politics 2025 in the event of a deadlock meeting, Kishor dismissed the possibility completely. "A fractured mandate is impossible," Kishor stated. "If the tally falls below 150 -- or even just 130 or 120 -- it's a loss. But if we prevail and we're able to take on the responsibility to change Bihar and transform it into one of India's 10 most developed states. If not, we'll carry on our PK political strategy and in the society."

So so far so far, this year, Jan Suraaj Party has revealed three lists of potential candidates. The vote in Bihar Assembly members in the seats of the 243 members in Bihar elections update will take on Nov. 6-11, The results are expected to be announced the following day, the 14th of November.