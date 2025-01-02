Prashant Kishor Launches Fast Unto Death Demanding BPSC Prelims Cancellation Over Alleged Irregularities

The founder of the Jan Suraaj party, Prashant Kishor, has declared an indefinite fast until death in Patna, calling for the cancellation of the BPSC preliminary exams in response to claims of irregularities and corruption in the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (Prelims) administered by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) last month. Widespread demonstrations have resulted from the BPSC preliminary exam dispute, as candidates have accused the commission of leaking question papers and providing subpar exam circumstances.

Kishor, a recent participant in the BPSC protest, has expressed his support for the candidates' demands for the cancellation of the BPSC exam and its rescheduling. In addition, he has charged government officials with corruption, saying that "thousands of crores" were paid to fill positions through the BPSC exam procedure.

"I demand that fresh tests be held to address the BPSC preliminary cancellation issue," Prashant Kishor told reporters Thursday. Additionally, I insist that the dishonest officials behind this scam face harsh consequences.

Earlier this week, Kishor threatened to escalate protests if the issue wasn't resolved and gave the Nitish Kumar-led administration a 48-hour ultimatum. "The government must put our pupils' future first. Politics will wait," he continued. His resistance to the BPSC exam procedure has obviously escalated with this political protest by Prashant Kishor.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was also chastised by Kishor for showing little concern for the continuing protests, drawing attention to the fact that the CM had remained silent in spite of the difficult circumstances the candidates were facing. "While the candidates are suffering from cold water cannons and lathi charges, the chief minister is in Delhi having a good time," he said.

Amrit Lal Meena, the chief secretary of Bihar, met with a group of demonstrators on Monday, but they left without receiving any firm promises or a deadline for their requests. Following interruptions, including malfunctioning CCTV cameras and delayed question paper distribution at numerous exam centres, hundreds of BPSC candidates started calling for the cancellation of the BPSC preliminary exams on December 18. Since then, the protests have gotten bigger.

The current demonstrations and the Prashant Kishor quick BPSC preliminary round continue to dominate Bihar politics as candidates call on the BPSC to provide justice and transparency. For candidates from one Patna venue, where an exam officer unfortunately died in the midst of the commotion, the commission has only consented to reschedule the exam. An important focus of the expanding effort to address the BPSC preliminary cancellation demand is the Prashant Kishor hunger strike 2025.