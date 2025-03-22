Pravesh suspends engineer over negligence in Patparganj

New Delhi: Delhi’s Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Pravesh Verma has ordered the suspension of PWD Executive Engineer Ramashish Singh during an inspection in Patparganj on Friday. The decision came after he found uncleaned drains and received complaints from local MLA Ravinder Singh Negi and residents regarding official negligence.

The minister conducted inspections in Trilokpuri at 11:00 am and Patparganj at 12:00 pm, assessing the condition of PWD roads and drains. Upon reaching Patparganj, he discovered that the drain alongside a PWD road had not been cleaned for a long time, despite being under PWD’s responsibility.

Expressing dissatisfaction, he immediately directed the suspension of the executive engineer responsible for the area, Ramashish Singh, who was posted at the Akshardham flyover area in the East Road Division.

Verma issued a stern warning to officials, emphasizing that inaction will not be tolerated. “If you do not perform your duties properly, strict action will be taken. We cannot leave our capital in such a state,” he stated.

The move comes amid increased ministerial inspections following the formation of the BJP government in Delhi one month ago. Pravesh Verma has been conducting site visits, ensuring accountability, and warning officials against negligence.

This action follows a letter from Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta a day earlier, urging officials to cooperate with MLAs and ministers.

The letter highlighted complaints about officials ignoring phone calls and failing to address concerns. The PWD minister’s swift action appears to be in line with the government’s commitment to improving governance and ensuring accountability among officials.