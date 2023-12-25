Pravrajika Amalprana, secretary of Ramakrishna Sarada Mission passes away

Kolkata : Pravrajika Amalprana, a senior nun and secretary of Sri Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission, has passed away. She was 94.

She passed away on Sunday night. Insiders from Ramakrishna Sarada Mission said that she was suffering from age- related ailments for quite some time and was under treatment at Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratisthan. She was admitted there on October 22.

On December 20 she was kept under ventilation and was also undergoing dialysis.

She took over as the general secretary of Sri Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission in 1999, following the demise of her predecessor, Pravrajika Mokshaprana.

She was born in Mysore in 1931. A highly educated individual, Pravajika Amalprana was the gold-medalist in post-graduation in history from Mysore University.

But, as said by insiders, she was a highly spiritual soul from a very young age inspired by the teachings of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Maa Sarada and Swami Vivekananda.



After her initiation, said insiders, she joined Sri Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission in 1957. In 1965 she adopted the life of a nun, and since then she has occupied several important positions mainly in the education wings of Sri Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission.



She became an executive committee member of the mission in 1983 and in 1994 she became the assistant secretary of the institution.



She was widely acclaimed by her followers because of her knowledge and highly affectionate nature.

