Praying for recovery of Pratap: CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said he was praying for the speedy recovery of BJP’s Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi, claiming that he got injured be-cause of the “irresponsible and objectionable” behaviour of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Parliament. Majhi said “such actions” of Rahul were not only “unacceptable” but also an insult to the “sacred house of democracy”.

“Due to irresponsible and objectionable behaviour of Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, our senior party leader and Lok Sabha MP from Balasore Shri @pcsarangi ji got injured. Such actions of Rahul Gandhi are not only unacceptable but it is also an insult to the sacred house of democra-cy,” he said in a post on X.

“I pray for the speedy recovery of Shri @pcsarangi ji and strongly condemn such acts in Par-liament. This type of violence has no place in a democracy,” he added.

A face-off between the Opposition and NDA MPs on Parliament premises over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar left former Union minister Sarangi injured. The BJP accused Rahul of pushing the senior member, a charge rejected by the Congress leader.