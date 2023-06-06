President Droupadi Murmu Is The First Indian To Receive Suriname's Top Civilian Honour

President Droupadi Murmu was given the Grand Order of the Chain of Yellow Star, Suriname's highest civilian award, on Monday and is the first Indian to get this distinction. Chandrikapersad Santokhi, the president of the Republic of Suriname, presented the prize to Murmu.



After getting the accolade, Murmu stated that it was extremely important to the Indian people as well as herself. The "successive generations" of the Indian-Surinamese community were honoured in her dedication of the prize.



President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Paramaribo, Suriname on June 4 as part of her state visit to Serbia and Suriname. The president of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, greeted her with full state honours at the Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport, according to an official statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Murmu started her day of engagements earlier today by meeting with President Santokhi at the Presidential Palace in Paramaribo. At the Presidential House in Paramaribo, her colleague Santokhi gave her a cordial welcome.

Following delegation-level talks, Murmu and Santokhi signed the agreements. The two parties met at the delegation level under the direction of President Murmu.