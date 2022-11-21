  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

President Droupadi Murmu undergoes cataract surgery

President Droupadi Murmu
x

President Droupadi Murmu

Highlights

Droupadi Murmu underwent cataract surgery in her right eye at the Army Hospital

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu underwent cataract surgery in her right eye at the Army Hospital (Referral and Research) here on Sunday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a communique.

The surgery was successful, and she has been discharged from the hospital, it said. Murmu (64) had undergone cataract surgery in her left eye at the Army Hospital on October 16.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X