President Droupadi Murmu undergoes cataract surgery
Highlights
Droupadi Murmu underwent cataract surgery in her right eye at the Army Hospital
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu underwent cataract surgery in her right eye at the Army Hospital (Referral and Research) here on Sunday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a communique.
The surgery was successful, and she has been discharged from the hospital, it said. Murmu (64) had undergone cataract surgery in her left eye at the Army Hospital on October 16.
