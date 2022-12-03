President Murmu confers national awards

New Delhi: On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, President Droupadi Murmu felicitated 52 such people on Saturday for their laudable contributions in various fields.

Presenting the National Awards for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities for 2021 and 2022 at an event here, President Murmu stressed on the maximum use of technology to remove language-related barriers in education and to make education more accessible to children with disabilities.