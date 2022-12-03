  • Menu
President Murmu confers national awards

President Droupadi Murmu confers the National Award for Individual Excellence 2022 - ‘Shrestha Divyangjan’ - Locomotor Disability to Inshah Bashir, in New Delhi on Saturday
Highlights

On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, President Droupadi Murmu felicitated 52 such people on Saturday for their laudable contributions in various fields.

New Delhi: On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, President Droupadi Murmu felicitated 52 such people on Saturday for their laudable contributions in various fields.

Presenting the National Awards for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities for 2021 and 2022 at an event here, President Murmu stressed on the maximum use of technology to remove language-related barriers in education and to make education more accessible to children with disabilities.

