President Murmu to share India’s solar power vision at ISA Assembly tomorrow

President Droupadi Murmu would share the nation’s vision for solar power-led development and ‘One World, One Sun, One Grid’ in her address at the 8th Session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly on Tuesday at Bharat Mandapam, a statement said on Monday.

This would mark the first-ever address by the President of India to the ISA Assembly that underscores India’s commitment to ISA's leadership in advancing global solar energy cooperation and its founding vision of “One World, One Sun, One Grid”, said the statement.

The Eighth Assembly of the ISA, scheduled from October 28 to 30, will bring together ministers, policymakers, international organisations, and private-sector leaders from 125 Member and Signatory Countries.

As the highest decision-making body of the Alliance, the Assembly will deliberate on strategies to: Scale up solar finance and investment in underserved geographies; build capacity and advance solar skills for a stronger, self-reliant clean energy future; promote emerging solar technologies and advance solar applications in agriculture to strengthen food security; and Foster innovation across the global solar value chain.

The President’s keynote address will set the tone for the Assembly’s proceedings, reaffirming the shared commitment of ISA Member Countries to a sustainable, inclusive, and solar-powered future.

According to Ashish Khanna, Director General of ISA, global renewable energy is at an inflexion point.

“It took oil 25 years to reach 1,000 GW — renewables doubled that in just two years. For the first time, renewable generation has surpassed fossil generation. This is a decisive moment for the Global South to lead,” he added.

Earlier during the curtain-raiser event for the 8th session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) assembly, Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said that with approximately 125 GW of solar capacity, India is now the world's third-largest solar producer.

He said, owing to its clear vision and the consistent policies, India achieved its renewable energy targets five years ahead of schedule, crossing the 50 per cent mark in overall installed electricity capacity from non-fossil resources

Launched by India and France at COP21 in Paris, ISA is the largest treaty-based intergovernmental organisation from the Global South, bringing together 124 Member and Signatory Countries.