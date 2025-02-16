President Murmu witnesses inaugural show of Change of Guard Ceremony

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday witnessed the inaugural show of the Change of Guard Ceremony in a new format at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The ceremony will be open to the public from February 22, 2025.

The new format of the ceremony offers a dynamic visual and musical performance, with the backdrop of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Military drills by troops and horses of the President's Bodyguard, and the troops of the Ceremonial Guard Battalion, along with the Ceremonial Military Brass Band, spread over a larger area, also participate in the new format.

According to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Change of Guard ceremony is a time-honoured military tradition with roots in military antiquity, involving the periodic replacement of guards and sentries at palaces, forts, and defence establishments.

This ritual goes beyond mere security, it symbolises vigilance, discipline, tradition, and continuity. At Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President’s Bodyguard and the Ceremonial Army Guard Battalion jointly undertake the Ceremonial Change of Guard held every week, according to Rashtrapati Bhavan’s website.

The grand event, held weekly at Gate No. 1 of Rashtrapati Bhavan, embodies the rich military heritage of India, showcasing the discipline and precision of the Armed Forces.

The ceremony is visually captivating against the backdrop of this historic edifice. The 30-minute event commences with the President’s Bodyguard troops, mounted on their caparisoned and impeccably groomed steeds, advancing from behind the Jaipur Column to the stirring music of the Army Brass Band.

The President’s Bodyguard and the Army Guard, clad in immaculate uniforms, stand at attention, exemplifying the highest standards of military decorum. The formal procession features soldiers marching in perfect formation, with the President’s Bodyguard flanking the Army Guard contingent on their towering steeds, all accompanied by the resonant sound of military music. The precision of their movements reflects the rigorous training and dedication of these soldiers.

The ceremony concludes with an impressive equestrian display by the President’s Bodyguard, which is the highlight of the ceremony, followed by the National Anthem.

The backdrop of Rashtrapati Bhavan, with its stunning architecture and lush gardens, adds to the grandeur of the ceremony. Visitors are often struck by the serene beauty of the surroundings, making the Change of Guard not just a military ritual but a vibrant cultural spectacle, said Rashtrapati Bhavan’s website.