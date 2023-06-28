  • Menu
President of India Greets people on occasion of Bakrid

President of India Droupadi Murmu
President of India Droupadi Murmu (File Photo)

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu has greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Id-uz-Zuha.

New Delhi: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu has greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Id-uz-Zuha.

In her message the President has said, “On the occasion of Id-uz-Zuha, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters living in India and abroad.

Id-uz-Zuha is the holy festival of love and sacrifice. This festival inspires us to follow the path of sacrifice and selfless service to humanity.

On this day, let all of us take a pledge to work towards spreading mutual brotherhood and harmony in the society".

