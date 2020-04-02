President Xi Jinping: China-India relations now at a new starting point

New Delhi: President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said that China-India relations have now arrived at a new starting point with new opportunities for both the countries.

The statement was issued when President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang exchanged messages of felicitations respectively with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China.

In his message, President Xi noted that the bilateral relations "have traveled a remarkable journey in the last seven decades." India and China, he said, "have established a strategic and cooperative partnership for peace and prosperity and are working to build a closer developmental partnership."

President Xi said the two countries are enjoying deeper exchanges and cooperation across the board and growing coordination in major international and regional affairs. "China-India relations have now reached a new starting point with new opportunities to be grasped," he said.

"I place great importance on China-India partnership and am ready to work with President Kovind to take it to a new level. A stronger bilateral relationship will bring more benefits to our countries and peoples, contribute more positive energy to ASia and the world at large," he conveyed it through his ambassador in New Delhi, Sun Weidong.

In the same spirit, Premier Li Keqiang in his address said that a relationship defined by friendship, cooperation and mutual benefit will serve the fundamental interests of both countries and peoples and benefit Asia and the world at large.

China, he said, is ready to join hands with India to build on the momentum created by this 70th anniversary to work for new progress in our strategic and cooperative partnership.

President Kovind in his message to China pointed out that the two ancient civilisations were neighbouring countries as well as large emerging economies. Good relations between India and China are not only in our mutual interest but also important for peace and prosperity of the world at large, he said.

"India looks forward to furthering our relationship with China and working together to broaden and deepen our closer development partnership," President Kovind said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared similar views. "Over the past 70 years, India-China political, economic and cultural relations have expanded steadily. India and China should strengthen coordination and mutual solidarity and jointly tackle the challenges faced by the world."

The felicitations of diplomatic ties come at a time when the whole world is battling covid-19 pandemic which originated in Wuhan city of Hubei province of China a few months ago.

On Tuesday, Chinese envoy to India, Sun Weidong said both the countries are sailing in the same boat as regards the battle against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"We are confident that we can handle and win the battle with solidarity. It highlights spirit of mutual assistance & working together through thick and thin," he tweeted.

Incidentally, the second batch of donation from Chinese charity organizations Jack Ma and Alibaba Foundations arrived in Delhi on Tuesday. The donation includes protective clothes, masks, respirators and ventilators.

"Chinese state-owned companies also provide assistance to their Indian partners. The Chinese people will stand firmly with the Indian people in the fight against COVID19 and we'll get through hard times together," Weidong said.