'Prez address same laundry list of things govt has done'

New Delhi : Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the address of the President to the two Houses was similar to the one made last year, and claimed that it was the same "laundry list" of things the government has done.

Participating in a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address on January 31, Gandhi said successive governments, be it the UPA or the present NDA, have not been able to tackle unemployment and give a clear-cut answer to youth about employment.

He also said 'Make in India' was a good idea, but the prime minister "pretty much failed". Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House. Gandhi claimed the reason China is sitting inside this country is because 'Make in India' has failed and India is refusing to produce.