  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Prez bestows Pritika with MyBharat-NSS Award

Prez bestows Pritika with MyBharat-NSS Award
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The prestigious My Bharat-NSS Award in Volunteer Category has been conferred by the Hon’ble President of India on Monday to Pritika Rawat,...

New Delhi: The prestigious My Bharat-NSS Award in Volunteer Category has been conferred by the Hon’ble President of India on Monday to Pritika Rawat, from Delhi in recognition of her remarkable contributions to community service and social development.

“Receiving the NSS Award is an unforgettable moment.

It is not just my recognition, it belongs to all NSS volunteers striving to make a positive difference in society. I hope this inspires more youth to serve with dedication and compassion,” Pritika Rawat said. She expressed her deep gratitude to the University’s NSS Coordinator, Dr. Praveen Saroha, whose constant guidance and encouragement played a pivotal role in helping her achieve this accomplishment.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick