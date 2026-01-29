Prez Budget address less useful, need stronger focus: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday said President Droupadi Murmu’s address in Parliament marking the start of the Budget Session appeared “more traditional and less useful for common people”. She said the government must inspire greater public confidence on matters of self-reliance, foreign policy and economic challenges.

In an X post in Hindi, Mayawati said that while the Budget Session began with President Murmu’s address of the joint sitting of Parliament, the speech did not sufficiently raise new hope for swift resolution of the country’s pressing problems or firmly steering it towards true self-reliance.

“With the Budget Session beginning today, people were expecting an address that would generate fresh hope for quick solutions to the country’s burning issues and take India decisively towards self-reliance, but to many it appeared more traditional and less useful for common people,” she said. Referring to the global situation, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the world is witnessing widespread turbulence as the United States pursues an “America First” policy, and it is natural for India to be impacted by these developments.