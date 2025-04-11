  • Menu
Prez joins Slovak kids in watching puppet show on Ramayana

Prez joins Slovak kids in watching puppet show on Ramayana
Bratislava: There was pin-drop silence among a group of Slovak schoolchildren as the show began -- a retelling of the Ramayana in their own language...

Bratislava: There was pin-drop silence among a group of Slovak schoolchildren as the show began -- a retelling of the Ramayana in their own language through puppets.

President Droupadi Murmu was part of the audience. Weaving threads of Eastern mythology with the timeless art of puppetry, the 45-minute show on Thursday was conceived by Lenka Mukova, a devotee of Lord Krishna and an ardent admirer of Indian culture.

The show was attended by 150 Slovak students along with President Murmu. Mukova, a core member of the Babadlo Puppet Theater in Presov, drew on her spiritual inspiration and artistic vision to craft a performance that resonates with both children and adults alike.

