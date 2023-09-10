  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Prez Murmu, Modi host dinner for G20 delegates

Prez Murmu, Modi host dinner for G20 delegates
x
Highlights

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed G20 leaders and delegates, including US President Joe Biden, at a ceremonial dinner hosted for them Saturday at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the Summit.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed G20 leaders and delegates, including US President Joe Biden, at a ceremonial dinner hosted for them Saturday at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the Summit.

They welcomed the guests before the start of the dinner at a dais, with its backdrop depicting the ruins of the Nalanda University in Bihar and India’s G20 presidency theme -- ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future’. The PM was also seen explaining to some of the G20 leaders, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, about the importance of the university.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X