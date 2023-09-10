Live
Prez Murmu, Modi host dinner for G20 delegates
Highlights
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed G20 leaders and delegates, including US President Joe Biden, at a ceremonial dinner hosted for them Saturday at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the Summit.
They welcomed the guests before the start of the dinner at a dais, with its backdrop depicting the ruins of the Nalanda University in Bihar and India’s G20 presidency theme -- ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future’. The PM was also seen explaining to some of the G20 leaders, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, about the importance of the university.
