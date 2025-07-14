  • Menu
Prez nominates Shringla, Nikam, 2 others to RS

New Delhi: Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Special Public Prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case Ujjwal Nikam, Kerala BJP leader C Sadanandan Master and historian Meenakshi Jain have been nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

In a notification issued late on Saturday, the Union Home Ministry said the President has nominated the four to the Rajya Sabha. The President nominates 12 people to the Rajya Sabha, who are people of eminence in various fields.

