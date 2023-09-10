Live
- Country will be protected only if INDIA block wins 2024 elections, says M.K Stalin
- Industry stakeholders hail inclusion of startups as part of G20 Delhi Declaration
- 'Nothing Hindu' about what the BJP does says Rahul Gandhi
- If you believe in 'manifesting' ,then you're more likely to get 'bankrupt', says study
- At G20 summit, PM Modi makes renewed push for UNSC expansion; US, Russia, France praise outcomes under Indian presidency
- India to decide on crypto regulations after 'extensive discussions' globally, IMF-FSB paper to act as 'bottom line' : Official
- British PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty spend 45 minutes at Akshardham temple, enquire about its architecture and history
- Asia Cup: India-Pakistan match halted in Colombo due to heavy rain; Rohit, Gill slam fifties
- Musk's ex-partner Grimes demands to see her son, in now deleted X post
- Rajnath Singh to open 90 BRO projects on Tuesday
Priest returns church service licence to fulfil dream of visiting Sabarimala temple
A Christian priest in Kerala returned his church licence for performing pastoral services following a row over him observing the 41-day abstinence followed by Lord Ayyappa devotees
Thiruvananthapuram: A Christian priest in Kerala returned his church licence for performing pastoral services following a row over him observing the 41-day abstinence followed by Lord Ayyappa devotees to offer prayers at the famous Sabarimala shrine.
Rev Manoj K G, a priest under the Anglican Church of India, has been observing the 41-day-long traditional 'vratham' as part of his plans to go to the temple on a pilgrimage later this month.
"When the church came to know about it, they said such conduct was unacceptable and sought an explanation from me as to why I violated its doctrines and rules.
