Priest returns church service licence to fulfil dream of visiting Sabarimala temple

Thiruvananthapuram: A Christian priest in Kerala returned his church licence for performing pastoral services following a row over him observing the 41-day abstinence followed by Lord Ayyappa devotees to offer prayers at the famous Sabarimala shrine.

Rev Manoj K G, a priest under the Anglican Church of India, has been observing the 41-day-long traditional 'vratham' as part of his plans to go to the temple on a pilgrimage later this month.

"When the church came to know about it, they said such conduct was unacceptable and sought an explanation from me as to why I violated its doctrines and rules.