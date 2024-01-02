Prime Minister Modi's Strategic Two-Day Visit: Unveiling Developmental Projects In Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, And Kerala

On January 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a significant two-day visit encompassing Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, and Kerala. This visit holds strategic importance as the Prime Minister is slated to engage in various programs and play a pivotal role in inaugurating several developmental projects across these diverse regions.

The itinerary commences in Tamil Nadu, where Prime Minister Modi will grace the 38th convocation ceremony of Bharathidasan University in Tiruchirappalli. This event will not only mark academic achievements but also provide an opportunity for the Prime Minister to address and recognize students. Additionally, the visit includes the inauguration of the new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport, a crucial development project valued at over ₹11,00 crore. This state-of-the-art structure is designed to accommodate more than 44 lakh passengers annually and serve approximately 3,500 passengers during peak hours.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi is set to dedicate various railway projects to the nation during his Tamil Nadu visit. These projects include the doubling of the Salem–Magnesite Junction–Omalur–Mettur Dam section, the doubling of the rail line section from Madurai to Tuticorin, and electrification initiatives for key rail lines. The road sector will also witness significant strides, with the inauguration of multiple road projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and infrastructure in the region.

The Prime Minister's visit to Lakshadweep is equally noteworthy, featuring the foundation stone laying for projects valued at over ₹1,150 crore. The focus here is on resolving internet speed challenges in the union territory through the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection (KLI - SOFC) project. In addition, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Low-Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) plant at Kadmat, a facility capable of producing 1.5 lakh liters of clean drinking water daily. The visit also includes inaugurating the Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) in Agatti and Minicoy islands, among other vital projects.

As the tour concludes on January 3 in Kerala, Prime Minister Modi's engagements will undoubtedly contribute to the development and progress of these regions, emphasizing the government's commitment to infrastructure, connectivity, and the welfare of the people.