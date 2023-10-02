Prime Minister Narendra Modi Honors Mahatma Gandhi On His 154th Birth Anniversary

On the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi , Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the revered figure. In a tweet, the Prime Minister expressed his admiration for Gandhi's timeless teachings, which continue to guide and inspire people. Mahatma Gandhi, affectionately known as Bapu or the father of the nation, holds a special place in the hearts of Indians and people worldwide.

PM Modi's tweet conveyed his deep respect for Mahatma Gandhi, saying that he bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion. May all always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster to be the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over.

On Gandhi Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Rajghat at 7.30 am to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, a tradition observed on this significant day.

Other prominent leaders, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, also paid their respects to Mahatma Gandhi by offering floral tributes at Rajghat on his birth anniversary.

The preceding day, a nationwide cleanliness drive took place in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal. In one of his recent episodes of 'Mann Ki Baat,' Modi had called for "one hour of shramdaan (voluntary labor) for swachhata (cleanliness)" on October 1, urging all citizens to participate. He described this effort as a "swachhanjali" (a tribute through cleanliness) to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary. This initiative aimed to honor Gandhi's commitment to cleanliness and his vision for a clean and hygienic India.