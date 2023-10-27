Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches India Mobile Congress 2023 and 5G Labs

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the seventh edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC), a three-day event held at the Bharat Mandapam convention center in Delhi's Pragati Maidan. It's noteworthy that this venue was the same location that hosted the G20 Summit in September.



During the inaugural ceremony, Prime Minister Modi also unveiled 100 5G labs, which are strategically distributed across several prestigious engineering colleges throughout the country. This move signifies a significant step towards the adoption and development of 5G technology in India.

In his address at the event, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that the future is no longer a distant prospect, separated by decades or centuries. Thanks to rapid advancements in technology, he stated that the future is not something to await, but rather something that is unfolding right here and now.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Information Technology, who spoke at the event, underlined the pivotal role of the telecommunications sector in the context of Digital India. He described telecom as the 'gateway' to the nation's digital transformation. He also highlighted India's growing prominence in the global telecom market, mentioning that the country now exports telecom equipment to more than 70 countries.

Furthermore, the minister announced that the next edition of the World Telecommunications Standardisation Assembly will be hosted in the national capital, indicating India's commitment to playing a leading role in setting global telecom standards.

The event also featured notable personalities from the industry, including Akash Ambani, the Chairperson of Reliance Jio; Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairperson of Bharti Enterprises; and Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group, who shared their insights and perspectives on the future of mobile technology and its impact on India's digital landscape.