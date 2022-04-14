Prime Minister Narendra Modi Paid Tribute To BR Ambedkar On Ambedkar Jayanti

Narendra Modi paid tribute to B R Ambedkar on Thursday, saying he had contributed indelible contributions to the country's prosperity. He was a key architect of India's Constitution and was Prime Ministerpaid tribute toon Thursday, saying he had contributed indelible contributions to the country's prosperity. He was a key architect of India's Constitution and was Ambedkar was a economist who played a key role in India's freedom movement. He was born in Maharashtra to a Dalit family in 1891.



Ambedkar was a staunch supporter of the Dalit population, which experienced widespread persecution. In addition, he was India's first law minister.

Modi expressed in a tweet that "Tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. He has made indelible contributions to India's progress. This is a day to reiterate our commitment to fulfill his dreams for our nation," reported Times Now.

Meanwhile, the birthday of BR Ambedkar, April 14, is commemorated as Ambedkar Jayanti. Ambedkar was a social reformer, lawyer, and political activist who is most known for his contributions to the Indian Constitution and for standing up for Dalits and the oppressed.

Ambedkar's personal experiences and views of Indian society at the time influenced his worldview significantly.

BR Ambedkar attended Elphinstone College in Mumbai, Columbia University in the United States, and the London School of Economics in the United Kingdom.

He was the first Indian to earn a doctorate in economics from a foreign university. For two years, he was the principal of the Government Law College in Mumbai.He was the chairman of the committee that produced India's Constitution, which was approved on January 26, 1950.

Since 2015, Ambedkar Jayanti has been marked as a national holiday across the country. Several political groups are currently championing his views.