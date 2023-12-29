Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision And Leadership: Navigating Challenges And Unveiling Transformative Initiatives

Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted an exclusive interview to India Today, delving into his approach to leadership and handling challenges in various sectors. He expressed his belief in tackling difficult tasks by comparing it to drawing a line in butter or stone, emphasizing the importance of making a start even in challenging circumstances.

When addressing his satisfaction with his government's performance over the past year, PM Modi cautioned against evaluating his journey within a single year, asserting that the unfolding of his vision and plans is a gradual process. He likened his work to that of an artist, starting from a single point and gradually revealing a larger picture over time.

PM Modi highlighted instances where his initiatives surpassed initial expectations. For example, the construction of the 182-feet tall statue of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in Gujarat evolved into a comprehensive tourism ecosystem, contrary to initial perceptions. Similarly, the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, initially approved by the Union government, later became the venue for the G20 Summit.

Discussing his working style, PM Modi emphasized his method of formulating policies by listening to economists and experts, incorporating their insights with his understanding gained from ground-level interactions and the lived reality of the country. He clarified that his policymaking is not driven solely by appearances but by the potential positive impact on the well-being of the people.

Reflecting on his upbringing in poverty and his close connection to grassroots experiences, PM Modi stated that his reforms aim for the optimal utilization of resources and focus on tangible outcomes. He credited numerous reforms for enhancing people's lives, improving ease of living, and fostering a conducive environment for business. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of achieving national goals through people's movements, known as Jan Andolans.