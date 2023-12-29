Live
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision And Leadership: Navigating Challenges And Unveiling Transformative Initiatives
- Explore Prime Minister Narendra Modi's exclusive interview with India Today, where he shares insights into his leadership style, tackling challenging sectors, and the gradual unfolding of his vision.
- Discover how initiatives like the Statue of Unity surpassed expectations, and gain a deeper understanding of his unique approach to policymaking, rooted in expert advice, ground connect, and India's lived reality.
When addressing his satisfaction with his government's performance over the past year, PM Modi cautioned against evaluating his journey within a single year, asserting that the unfolding of his vision and plans is a gradual process. He likened his work to that of an artist, starting from a single point and gradually revealing a larger picture over time.
PM Modi highlighted instances where his initiatives surpassed initial expectations. For example, the construction of the 182-feet tall statue of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in Gujarat evolved into a comprehensive tourism ecosystem, contrary to initial perceptions. Similarly, the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, initially approved by the Union government, later became the venue for the G20 Summit.
Discussing his working style, PM Modi emphasized his method of formulating policies by listening to economists and experts, incorporating their insights with his understanding gained from ground-level interactions and the lived reality of the country. He clarified that his policymaking is not driven solely by appearances but by the potential positive impact on the well-being of the people.
Reflecting on his upbringing in poverty and his close connection to grassroots experiences, PM Modi stated that his reforms aim for the optimal utilization of resources and focus on tangible outcomes. He credited numerous reforms for enhancing people's lives, improving ease of living, and fostering a conducive environment for business. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of achieving national goals through people's movements, known as Jan Andolans.