Principal Of A Government School In Himachal Pradesh Decided To Fund The Top Students' Travel Expense

A decision was made by the principal of a government school in Himachal Pradesh to provide the best students at his institution with a life-changing event. For the top students in Classes 6 through 12, Sandeep Sharma, Principal of the Government Senior Secondary School in Balag, Shimla, has offered complimentary air, rail, and road journeys. Sharma thinks that the incentive will encourage the students to maintain their consistency in their efforts and will also inspire other kids to achieve academic success.



Sharma has said that he won't be asking the government for assistance; he'll be paying for the travels himself. A government school principal in Himachal Pradesh typically makes 5 lakh per year. Sharma renovated his old mater, Cheog Government Senior Secondary School, for 10 lakh a few years ago. The travels would be paid for out of pocket by Sandeep Sharma, principal of the government senior secondary school in Balag. The peaceful community is around 60 kilometers from Shimla on the Kotkhai-Solan road.

The village, which has less than 100 households, is hidden away in the Theog Tehsil. Sharma thinks that in such a setting, taking children on educational excursions to different states will help inspire them. He explained that the goal is to encourage kids to work hard by fostering healthy competition among them.