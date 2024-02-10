  • Menu
Prioritise deployment of anti-drone technology on India-Pak border: MP Sahney

Punjab Member of Parliament Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Saturday urged the Central government to prioritise the deployment of anti-drone technology to safeguard the youth from falling victim to drug addiction.

He also highlighted the connections among drug suppliers from Pakistan, recruitment of the youth in border areas of Punjab and drug mafias operating from the jails in India.

Sahney said infiltration of drugs via drones across the India-Pakistan border is a serious matter of concern.

“We need to take stringent measures to curb such activities,” he said.

He said the easy availability of drugs in Indian cities and night clubs is eating the youth like termite.

“We need to take strong and concerted action at all levels to combat the drug menace on a war footing by putting crackdowns on suppliers, tighter control over drug availability, and enhanced support for drug rehabilitation centres,” he said.

Sahney also appreciated the efforts of the Central government and the Punjab government for establishing the anti-narcotics task force and state special operation cell to fight drug trafficking and smuggling.


