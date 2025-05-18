Prisha secures 98.2 pc in CBSE X

Berhampur: Prisha Jaisingh, a student of Army Public School, Gopalpur, has achieved a phenomenal 98.2 per cent in the Class 10 CBSE Board examinations 2025 — the highest in her institution.

Prisha’s stellar performance is not merely a personal victory but a resounding celebration for her school and her proud parents, both Army officers. Her journey reflects a harmonious blend of unwavering dedication, strategic preparation and the nurturing academic environment of her alma mater.

Behind her glowing success lies a disciplined routine of 4 to 5 hours of daily study, fortified by a few golden mantras. Prisha delved deep into the prescribed books, weaving her understanding directly into their margins. She unlocked exam patterns and key concepts by religiously solving previous year questions. Even the smallest assessments were taken with solemnity, each a mirror to her preparation.

She chose precision over volume, annotating within texts and guides for seamless revision. Harnessing the power of digital classrooms, she enriched her concepts through curated visual learning. As applause resounds through the corridors of her school, Prisha looks ahead with unwavering ambition — to become a trailblazing entrepreneur, bringing to life a business that is as innovative as it is inspiring.