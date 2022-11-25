Private Bus Crashes In Kerala Injuring Multiple People

On Friday, a private bus's driver lost control and the vehicle crashed in Kondazhi, a district in central Kerala, resulting in an accident that left several people hurt. According to authorities, when the bus was involved in the collision, it carried a number of people, including women and school and college students, but no one was seriously hurt.

Some travellers experienced fractures, while others sustained head trauma. According to a police sources, the government medical college is now treating more than 20 patients. When another car needed to pass through a small road, the bus driver gave them room, which led to the event.

The police officials added that injured were quickly taken to nearby hospitals by locals and police, and as of now, all of their conditions are stable.