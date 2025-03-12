Private schools warned against seeking money for EWS admissions

New Delhi: The admission process for children from economically weaker sections (EWS) and underprivileged backgrounds is currently underway in private schools across Delhi. The government has issued a strict warning against any demand for money during the admission process, urging parents to report such incidents directly to Education Minister Ashish Sood.

Education Minister Ashish Sood has emphasized that the admission process must remain fair and transparent. He stated, “If any parent faces discrepancies in document verification or if any school demands money for admission, they should immediately bring the matter to my attention.”

The Delhi government recently commenced admissions under the EWS quota for the academic session 2025-26. Over two lakh students applied, and through a draw of lots, 44,045 children were shortlisted. Document verification for these students began on March 6 and is being conducted at 29 zonal offices of the Directorate of Education.

As of March 10, a total of 7,042 parents have participated in the verification process. Out of these, documents of 6,192 children were successfully verified, leading to 4,878 students securing seats in private schools.Authorities have also issued notices to candidates whose documents were found incomplete, allowing 1,291 students time to rectify deficiencies. However, four applications were canceled due to irregularities.

To ensure fairness, the government is scrutinizing key documents such as birth certificates, residence proof, and income certificates.

If all required documents are in order, seats are allotted immediately.The Education Minister reiterated that any attempts to solicit money for admissions will be met with strict action. He urged parents to report any such incidents, stating, “

The entire admission process is being conducted transparently. If any school asks for money, parents should not hesitate to file a complaint directly with me.”

The government remains committed to ensuring that EWS admissions are conducted smoothly and without financial exploitation.