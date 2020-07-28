X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Priyanka Gandhi calls for rethink on B Ed entrance exam amid rapid spread of Coronavirus

Priyanka Gandhi calls for rethink on B Ed entrance exam amid rapid spread of Coronavirus
x

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Highlights

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to have a rethink on holding B Ed entrance examination on August 9 in wake of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to have a rethink on holding B Ed entrance examination on August 9 in wake of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases. There have been coronavirus cases in different educational institutions and in such a situation, it does not seem appropriate to put 4.5 lakh students at risk without assessing their safety, she said.

"B Ed entrance examination is going to be held on August 9 in UP. The speed of coronavirus spread in the state is increasing rapidly," the Congress general secretary said in a Facebook post.

"The UP government is requested that keeping in mind the prevailing circumstances, a rethink should be done over the schedule of the examination," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X