Priyanka Gandhi Slams Madhya Pradesh Government Over 12-Year-Old Rape Victim's Ordeal

The young girl, who had been subjected to sexual assault and was found in a critical condition on a street in Ujjain, underwent surgery performed by a team of specialized doctors on Wednesday. Although her condition is described as critical, it is reportedly stable.



In a Hindi-language post on social media, Priyanka Gandhi expressed her deep anguish over the incident, particularly in a city like Ujjain, which is known for its religious significance as the abode of Lord Mahakal. She highlighted the girl's ordeal, explaining how the victim wandered from door to door for help for two and a half hours before collapsing on the road without receiving assistance.

Priyanka Gandhi questioned the state of law and order and women's safety in Madhya Pradesh under the BJP's governance, emphasizing that despite the government's "Ladli Behna" (sister) initiative, girls and women remain vulnerable and lack protection.

The Congress, in response to the distressing incident, accused the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of failing to safeguard the dignity of women and girls in the state. Congress leaders, including president Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for their election campaigning and called for their attention to the serious issue of women's safety.

In response to public outrage, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra announced the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the heinous crime, with a suspect already in detention.