Priyanka Gandhi Slams Modi And BJP Over Manipur Violence, Questions Leadership

On Tuesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, emphasizing that mere self-promotion wouldn't suffice for true greatness, especially in light of the recent violence in Manipur where four villagers were fatally shot in Thoubal district.

Gandhi pointed out that PM Modi neither visited Manipur nor engaged with a delegation of leaders from the state. Expressing concern about the ongoing turmoil, she questioned when the cycle of murder, violence, and destruction, persisting for eight months, would come to an end.

In her statement, Priyanka Gandhi highlighted the lack of action or response from PM Modi, both in terms of visiting Manipur and addressing the issue in Parliament. She questioned whether Manipur needed such leadership or if the power of advertisements was deemed sufficient.

Calling for concrete steps to bring stability to Manipur, Priyanka Gandhi stressed the urgency of government intervention. The context of her comments lies in the backdrop of around 200 casualties since May, stemming from violent clashes between two ethnic groups in Manipur.

The opposition has demanded the removal of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, holding him responsible for failing to control the escalating violence. Simultaneously, the CBI has filed two separate charge sheets against five individuals linked to the case of two missing Manipuri students, whose bodies surfaced in photos on September 25 of the previous year. Despite the CBI's efforts, the bodies of the missing students have not been located.