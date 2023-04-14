Proactive approach now from reactive stance of past: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a jibe at the erstwhile UPA regime, saying that since 2014 (when the BJP-led government came to power) India has adopted a proactive approach as opposed to the reactive stance of the earlier times.

He made these comments while virtually distributing about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various government departments and organisations.

The new recruits selected from across the country will join various posts under Central government such as train manager, station master, senior commercial cum ticket clerk, inspector, sub inspectors and constable among many other.