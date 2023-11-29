Probable CM candidates in discussion in Rajasthan as BJP, Cong both expect to win

Jaipur: BJP and Congress leaders, confident of their respective victories, are now busy discussing the probable chief ministerial probables after the Assembly election results are announced on December 3.

A senior Congress leader told IANS, “Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is quite confident of forming his government. He is travelling to states like Karnataka and it is expected that some of his MLAs might be shifted there for political camping.”

PCC President Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday said, “The Congress will form its government in Rajasthan.”

BJP state President CP Joshi also expressed confidence that the saffron party would form a government in Rajasthan and the ‘lotus’ would bloom in the state.

Joshi talked to the BJP candidates and took a feedback. He said, “After taking feedback from the candidates, it has become clear that the BJP is coming to power with an overwhelming majority. The people of the state have voted in favour of the BJP for good governance.”

Both the party leaders were also busy discussing their CM probables.

While BJP leaders confirmed that the names of senior leaders like Vasundhara Raje, Diya Kumari, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, CP Joshi, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Rajendra Rathore and Satish Poonia are doing the rounds as CM probables, the Congress is banking on two names, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot for the coveted post.

BJP leaders said that if the party gets around 100 seats, Raje will be the first choice as she is a two-time CM who knows the pulse of politics in Rajasthan.

However, if the figure crosses the 120-mark, the central leadership will decide the leader of the MLAs.

Party leaders are contemplating on different names. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is the blue-eyed boy of the central leadership and the Prime Minister has mentioned the Jal Jeevan Mission in all his rallies, so he has high chances of getting the coveted job.

Next is Arjun Ram Meghwal who is a Dalit face and is also the favourite of the central leadership. The party leadership can play a Dalit card in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls and name him the CM, said sources.

Even though Rajendra Rathore’s name is going around, he was engaged in a tough fight against the Congress candidate from Tara Nagar, which was a changed seat. A six-time MLA fighting for the seventh time in the Assembly polls, he has never secured a big win. However, he is an experienced man who formerly managed Raje’s affairs and is close to Amit Shah. He can manage all 55 candidates, who are loyal to Raje. However, he is from the Janata Dal and is allegedly known for partnering with the mining mafia, is anti-Jat and not a mass leader, said party workers.

Diya Kumari is another prospective candidate of the saffron party, who can play a versatile role. “Her mother is from Himachal and she can be the brand ambassador of the royal family there. She represents glamour and can be a substitute to Raje and can make new equations in MP too, where Jyotiraditya Scindia’s popularity seems to be on the wane,” said party workers.

Also, next in line is CP Joshi who is the BJP’s state president. There are two Rajput CMs from the BJP, Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Yogi Adityanath. Former CM Jairam Thakur is also a Rajput. So the BJP might try to play a Brahmin card and hence comes the name of Joshi who is close to Shah.

Next is Ashwini Vaishnaw who is Union Railway Minister. A native of Rajasthan, he is a Rajya Sabha member from Odisha and has launched three Vande Bharat trains in the desert state. So he is another man in discussion.

Poonia, former BJP state president, is another name being discussed. He is a Jat face and an OBC, a combination that can be used in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls in states like UP, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan. Coming from a farming family, he is the favourite leader of this community and has implemented Gujarat’s Panna Model successfully in Rajasthan.

If the Congress wins, it will be either Ashok Gehlot or Sachin Pilot who will be chosen by the party for the top job.

Looking at the cold war of ambition between the two leaders, all eyes are set on who will get a chance to become the Chief Minister this time if the party wins, said party leaders.

They said that Gehlot is known as a magician and a shrewd politician who will yet again not give any chance to Pilot if he wins this time also.

What will the high command do in such a case is something that remains to be seen, said veterans from the party.