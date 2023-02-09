'Project Shine' In Kerala Became An Inspiration

Four tribal members from Attapadi who attended the Sainik School in Kazhakkoottam for seven formative years graduated with honours for the first time in the school's history. This feat, which was formerly seen as unachievable by many, was made possible by "Project Shine," an initiative by the class of 1991 alumni organisation.

24 indigenous students from Attapadi received preparation for the sixth-grade All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam in 2016. Only seven children among the 15 who passed the admission exam and attended different tribal government schools in Kottathara, Sholayar, Jellippara, and Karara also passed the interview and medical examination. R Vishnu, R Aneesh, N Binuraj, B Hari, M Midhin, B Sivakumar, and Manikantan are the seven.

While Manikantan was unwilling to continue his education in the school after Hari failed to pass the seventh grade, he returned to his tribal village. With Sivakumar dropping out of school due to an emotional breakdown, only four students remained on the list.

Meanwhile, eight tribal children from Attapadi and seven from Wayanad, including two girls, are presently enrolled in various grade levels at Sainik School.