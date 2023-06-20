Proposed a meeting between Delhi cabinet and LG to discuss the current situation in Delhi - Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi and the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has once again begun to surround the central government due to to the deteriorating law and order situation in the country's capital Delhi and daily murder incidents. Kejriwal has once again raised the demand of giving the Delhi Police under the Delhi Government while repeating his old words. He considers LG Vinay Saxena and the Home Minister fully accountable for Delhi's law and order situation. However, he does not specifically mention Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his letter.

Describing the Center as a means to control the increasing crimes in Delhi, Kejriwal said that if the Delhi Police is given to him, he will improve the law and order situation in Delhi.He has also emphasised the importance of reconstituting the police station level committee.He also mentioned that peace and order in the capital should be improved in conjunction with people, MLAs, and RWAs.Apart from that he has also asked the Lieutenant Governor, requesting that the cabinet meet to consider the four killings that occurred in the previous 24 hours.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Kejriwal wrote to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, proposing a meeting of the Delhi Cabinet with him for a substantive discussion on the problem.In a letter dated Monday, June 19, Kejriwal stated that, for the first time, crime has escalated on such a massive scale within Delhi.The gravity of the situation can be assessed by the fact that four murders took place in different parts of Delhi in the last 24 hours.Every Delhi resident is feeling insecure. He said that I have demanded LG and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take concrete steps to improve the law and order situation in Delhi.

Kejriwal further urged in his letter to LG that he should take quick and effective action to address the law and order situation in Delhi so that people may have confidence that they are secure. Therefore, the time has come that those who have been entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the lives of the citizens of Delhi should take strict steps while fulfilling their responsibilities.

In the letter, CM Arvind Kejriwal stated, "As a responsible citizen and representative of two crore people in Delhi, I want to extend my full cooperation in ensuring law and order inside Delhi and protecting the public's interests."