Protest marches against CAA, NRC on January 30: Yogendra Yadav
NEW DELHI: People from different spheres and student unions from across the country will be holding protest marches on January 30 against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC, activist Yogendra Yadav announced on Friday.

"January 30 is the day when Mahatma Gandhi was gunned down by Nathuram Godse and the day is known as Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day. People from different spheres including student unions, the Shaheen Bagh protestors and many more will hold different marches against CAA and NRC," Yadav said at a press conference here under the banner of "Ham Bharat Ke Log".

Former JNU Students Union (JNUSU) President N Sai Balaji, said representatives from 60 student unions from across the nation will converge at Rajghat to form the "Satyagrah human chain" on January 30.

