- Phone-tapping controversy must be thoroughly probed: Sachin Pilot
- Three killed, one injured in Philippine shootout
- Monsoon to be active in peninsular & central India for next 5 days: IMD
- BSF nabs smuggler from near Bangladesh border with gold worth Rs 5.82 crore
- Turkey detains 396 suspects for drug manufacturing, trafficking
- Summer vacation budgets in Japan shrink despite wage hikes: survey
- Paris Olympics: I am going to war, have to be at my best, says hurdler Jyothi Yarraji
- 'Who can avoid the inevitable', says Bhole Baba on Hathras tragedy; claims conspiracy
- Better to engage people than hitting the streets: Digvijaya Singh's advice to Youth Congress
- Farmers with Rs. 2 lakhs loan will be waived off tomorrow, says Congress leader Sheksha Vali Acharya
Protesters in Jammu demand ‘Operation all-out’ against terrorists
Jammu: In the aftermath of the killings of five security personnel by terrorists in Doda District, demonstrations were held at many places in Jammu and Kashmir wherein protesters demanded ‘Operation all-out’ against the ultras.
Led by Rashtriya Bajrang Dal chief, Rakesh Kumar, the activists rallied against the killings and Pakistan’s support to militancy in Jammu region. Protesters burned effigies and chanted slogans condemning Pakistan.
“We strongly condemn this cowardly act. The government must launch ‘Operation All-Out’ to eliminate foreign mercenaries targeting Army personnel and civilians”, Kumar told reporters here.
In Samba and Rajouri districts, the Congress and Youth Congress units staged anti-Pakistan protests urging the government to initiate decisive anti-militancy operations and restore confidence among the local population.
They also demanded assurances for the safety of minorities in the Valley.
In Doda and Bhaderwah, traders and civil society members also held similar protests, burning effigies of Pakistan and calling for ‘Operation All-Out’ against terrorists.