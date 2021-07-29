Protests Holds As A Result Of the 'Untouchability Wall' Built In Tamilnadu

Some people in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Kalkandar Kottai, Tamil Nadu's Trichy district, have built a 9-foot-high 'untouchability wall' to separate their farms from Scheduled Caste or Dalit settlements.

The wall was built by the people and had left some CPM members to hold protests for it as a result of this. According to the sources, the aim of building the wall and erection of an 'untouchability wall' dividing Scheduled Caste residential complexes and farm land as sparked a controversy, with CPM functionaries staging a protest on Tuesday, criticizing caste Hindus. N Karthikeyan, the zonal chairman of the CPM in Trichy, said that the Scheduled Castes lived on the six streets in this area, and they used to work in the farms till recent times. The farm owners, however, are going to sell their land for real estate development and have constructed this 9-foot high barrier. The incident that took place and occurred by constructing the wall led to the discrimination of this nature is abhorrent.

The nine-foot wall, made with bricks like a compound surrounding caste Hindu farms, is discovered near SC residential colonies in Kal Kandarakottai, but the entire compound wall outside the colony has only been increased to a height of five feet. Residents of the Rajiv Gandhi Nagar have denounced caste Hindus for discriminating against them because of their caste. In Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, there are approximately 300 SC families, many of them have their own homes granted by the state government under various welfare initiatives.

The farm owners did not seek authorization to build the wall, as per the officials. The officials from the city had assured and told the demonstrators that if any kind of irregularities is discovered, then they will be dealing with it appropriately and will take action if needed.