Protests, hunger strike in Raj against scrapping of 9 dists

Jaipur: The protests against Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government’s decision to abolish nine districts in Rajasthan continued unabated.

Congress as well as BJP workers along with other organisations and local residents, issued warnings of intensified agitation if the districts are not reinstated.

In Neem Ka Thana, members of the Zilla Bachao Sangharsh Samiti have started an indefinite hunger strike in front of the District Collectorate.

Youth protesters expressed their opposition to the BJP government’s decision by burning tyres at the Khetri Mod.

Mamta Saini, President of BJP Rural mandal women’s wing in Chanwara, expressed her dissent by resigning and submitting her resignation to party’s District President Banwari Lal Saini.

Praveen Jakhar, leading the hunger strike at the Collectorate in Neem Ka Thana, asserted, “The strike will persist until the government reinstates Neem Ka Thana district.”

He accused political interference of being the reason for Neem Ka Thana’s removal, despite it meeting the criteria to remain a district.

The demand to grant Neem Ka Thana district status has been ongoing since 1952. Meanwhile, youth protesters at Khetri raised slogans against the BJP government while burning tyres.