Public anger indicates change of power in Haryana: Hooda

Yamunanagar: Leader of Opposition in Haryana, Bhupinder Hooda, on Wednesday said the growing public anger against the state BJP-JJP government indicated change of power in the state.

Congratulating the people on the occasion of Haryana Day, Congress leader Hooda blew the trumpet of ‘change of power’ in the state by holding a Jan Aakrosh (people's anger) rally here.

Hooda and state party President Udaybhan will tour all 90 assembly constituencies of the state.

Encouraged by a huge crowd, Hooda said, “Today seeing the enthusiasm and support of people, the change is certain in the state and no one can stop it. People are fed up with the BJP-JJP government. Today the public message from here (Radaur) will go to entire Haryana, people have made up their mind to bring the Congress government in the 2024 assembly polls,” the two-time chief minister said.

He said he was saddened by the decline in Haryana’s developmental indicators. “Till 2014, Haryana was number one in per capita income, per capita investment, job creation and law and order, welfare of farmers, poor, and businessmen. Every section of the society was happy.”

“It is sad that Haryana today reached at the 17th position in growth rate and the top in unemployment, crime and drug addiction. There are no doctors in hospitals, no teachers in schools and no employees in offices. Where has Haryana reached in all nine years? This government made big promises to the public like an old-age pension of Rs 5,100, MSP (minimum support price) to farmers, doubling their income and medical colleges in every district. But, after nine years, every person is feeling cheated,” he said.

Discussing problems of sugarcane farmers, Hooda said between 2005 and 2014, the Congress government increased the price of sugarcane from Rs 117 to Rs 310.

“In the name of increasing the price of sugarcane, the present government sometimes increased it by Rs 5 and sometimes by Rs 10. When sugar is so expensive in the market, why is the government not giving the price of sugarcane at least Rs 450 per quintal,” he said.

“When our government will come, the price of sugarcane will be increased to a minimum of Rs 450 per quintal,” he assured.

State Congress president Udaybhan said the time has come to overthrow the government.

Addressing the rally, Member of Parliament Deepender Hooda said the present government has only few months left for helm.

“The plight of Haryana under the BJP-JJP government is not hidden from anyone. This government has pushed the youth into unemployment, some have been driven towards drugs, some towards crime and some are forced to sell their houses and go abroad,” he said.