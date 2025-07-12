Live
- Amarnath Yatra: 10th batch of over 6,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu
- TN on high alert after Nipah virus cases in Kerala; medical teams deployed across borders
- Man drowns in Dehradun river as rain continues at many places
- Man held with over 5,000 bottles of fake cough syrup
- Punjab Assembly witnesses unruly scenes, Cong MLAs stage walk out
- Ram, Krishna, Shankar are symbols of our faith and heritage: Yogi
- Victim’s mom was on same floor when Radhika was shot
- IBCN 2025: Celebrating the Chettiar legacy
- Free bus facility for students in govt schools
- State to finalise Board, Corporation appointments on July 16
Pune recorded 65,000 dog bite cases in 3 yrs
Mumbai: More than 65,000 incidents of dog bites have been reported in Pune city since 2022, and over one lakh canines were sterilised in the last two...
Mumbai: More than 65,000 incidents of dog bites have been reported in Pune city since 2022, and over one lakh canines were sterilised in the last two years, state Minister Uday Samant said on Friday.
The state industries minister was speaking in the legislative council on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who holds the urban development portfolio.
BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe raised the issue of canine menace and the agencies dealing with it in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.
Samant said in 2022, Pune reported 16,569 cases of dog bites, followed by 22,945 in 2023 and 25,899 in 2024.
As many as 57,852 dogs were sterilised in 2023-24 and 56,511 in 2024-25, he said, calling for large-scale measures to tackle the menace of stray dogs, which is also witnessed in villages.
The minister said the Central government’s laws, guidelines and judgements of the Supreme Court must be taken into consideration while dealing with population control measures for stray dogs.
The NCP’s Idris Naikwadi, who is also a nominated member of the House, said the government undertakes sterilisation drives, but they need to be monitored and suggested that sterilised dogs be tagged for identification during the drive.