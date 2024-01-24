Punjab Cabinet restores 10.77 lakh ration cards

Chandigarh: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Punjab government on Wednesday announced restoration of 10.77 lakh ration cards to enable their holders to avail the benefits of the ration being supplied under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, here.

The Chief Minister told the media that these cards were earlier deleted during the verification process. However, keeping in view the larger public interest, the Cabinet has decided to restore these cards.

As per this decision all these beneficiaries will be able to derive the benefits of the PDS and door to delivery of ration schemes being started by the state government.

The Cabinet also gave green signal to a new transfer policy for the teachers. This policy has been streamlined to ensure the teachers contribute zealously in the teaching works rather than running pillar to post for their transfers.

This policy facilitates teachers, having family members suffering from chronic diseases, to apply for the transfer throughout the year to take care of their families.

The Cabinet also gave nod to extend CM Di Yogshala campaign to 15 more districts -- Barnala, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Mansa, Moga, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Pathankot, Rupnagar, SBS Nagar, Tarn Taran, and Malerkotla.

This health-oriented initiative is already getting massive response after its launch in nine cities of the state under Phase I. With this pro-people initiative, the scheme will now cover the entire state so approval was given for recruitment of additional trainers and other staff for the scheme.

Also a nod was accorded to enhance the financial assistance to ex-servicemen and their widows who are above 65 years and took part in World War l and World War Il but were sent home without any pensionary benefits. Now their pension hiked from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.

At present, 453 beneficiaries are availing benefits under this policy of the government. This hike will be effective from July 26, 2023.