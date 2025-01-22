'Punjab cops campaigning for AAP' claims by Cong are true, says Alka Lamba

New Delhi: As Congress candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Sandeep Dikshit, accused Punjab Police personnel of campaigning for the AAP, the Congress' candidate from Kalkaji Assembly seat, Alka Lamba, strongly asserted that these statements were not allegations but a reality.

Speaking to IANS, Lamba claimed, "This is not an allegation; it is the truth. Arvind Kejriwal is using the entire Punjab Police, administration, and financial resources meant for the people of Punjab to win the Delhi elections. In my constituency of Kalkaji, if you look at Govindpuri, it feels like Punjab. Punjab’s people have been made to leave their duties, and administrative officers are being asked to abandon their posts. All the power and resources meant for Punjab are being misused for Delhi's electoral gains."

Lamba further criticised former Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal’s actions, referencing his previous oath taken in shaheed Bhagat Singh’s name.

"Kejriwal swore falsely in Bhagat Singh’s name and should ask for forgiveness from the people of Punjab. Now, he is using all the money and power that belongs to the people of Punjab to win the Delhi elections. Kejriwal has instilled so much fear in Punjab that if Delhi elections are lost, Punjab’s ministers fear losing their positions. Instead of controlling Punjab’s current situation, Kejriwal is taking their help in the Delhi elections," she added.

Lamba also reacted to Kejriwal’s remark that schemes like free electricity and water would end if he does not win the Delhi elections.

"Don’t scare us. Nothing is free. It’s the people’s right to get relief from inflation and unemployment, which was provided under the leadership of former Chief Minister, late Sheila Dikshit. Kejriwal is using freebies as political tools, which only costs the people millions. He has ruined the prosperous Delhi created by Sheila Dikshit. People have seen through his deceit over the last ten years," Lamba stated.

On the issue of morality, she criticised Kejriwal’s political conduct, saying, "He claims to change the system but now engages in religious politics. Where is his morality? He asked for resignations over fraud charges, went to jail, and now is out on bail. He should have thought carefully before entering the election field and should not be asking for votes under these circumstances."

Lamba further reacted on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's concerns about illegal migration in India, calling it an "unmanageable challenge."

She questioned the Central government’s response, saying, "If this is a national threat, what are the Prime Minister, Defence Minister, and Home Minister doing? They are enjoying power while doing nothing to help the poor, labourers, or the middle class. They increased taxes, and the public suffers from polluted air and water, unsafe vaccines, and rising crime.

"The Delhi Police falls under the Centre’s control, and citizens are unsafe. It’s time for change. The people of Delhi and the AAP need to realise that a strong alternative is here, the Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi. We are standing together for change."



