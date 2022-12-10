Punjab police station hit by rocket launcher

Chandigarh: In an apparent 'terror' attack, a police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran district was hit by a probable rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), officials said on Saturday.

However, there was no casualty. At the time of the attack on Friday night, eight persons, including Station Head Official (SHO) Parkash Singh, were present at the police station.

The windowpanes of the police station were damaged, besides its main entrance.

Senior police officials Have reached the spot for investigation. The use of a sophisticated weapon like the RPG has hinted towards a terror angle, a senior police official admitted.

This was the second RPG attack on a police station in the state in seven months.

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to visit Punjab's Tarn Taran Sarhali Police Station which was hit by a probable rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), officials said on Saturday. Besides a team of forensic experts, DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav himself reached the spot and spoke to senior police officials. The team recovered the rocket launcher from the police station and a part of it from the highway.

As per experts, the attackers might have been in a car and fled soon after launching the rocket. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while speaking at a press event said that the law and order situation in Punjab is under control. "Gangsters didn't rise in my era; they were here already. But we are controlling them. We are upgrading our police system," he said.

Notably, this is the second attack with a rocket launcher in the state. On May 8, Punjab Police Intelligence's headquarters was attacked in a similar manner.