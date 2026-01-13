Punjab seeks Bhagat Singh's trial documents from United Kingdom

Chandigarh: ThePunjab government has sought the United Kingdom's assistance in procuring films, tapes, and other archival documentation relating to Bhagat Singh's trial proceedings.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made the request in a letter dated January 9 to British Deputy High Commissioner Alba Smeriglio.

"It is learnt that original audio/video recordings and archival documentation pertaining to the trial proceedings of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar, and Shaheed Shivaram Hari Rajguru are presently held by concerned authorities in Scotland, reportedly preserved within a museum/institution maintaining historical legal archives of that era," Mann said in a letter.

According to the government, the records hold "profound historical and emotional significance" for the people of Punjab, as well as for the global scholars of history and human rights.

"The Punjab Government seeks access to these archival materials for academic study, digital preservation, and public exhibition at the 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh Heritage Complex', Khatkar Kalan, district Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Punjab," the chief minister wrote, seeking copies.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader also appealed to "universal ideals of justice, sacrifice, and human dignity" as principles behind the request to share material.

Bhagat Singh, aged 23, was hanged on March 23, 1931, along with Sukhdev and Rajguru, for the murder of British police officer John Saunders in what came to be known as the Lahore conspiracy case.